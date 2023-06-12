Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BlueLinx by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,528,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlueLinx by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BXC stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.93. 38,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.55). BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXC. Benchmark raised their target price on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.