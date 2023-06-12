Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.5 %
CCEP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. 273,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.
CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
