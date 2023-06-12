Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.31.

Shares of GTLS traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.83. 417,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,451. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

