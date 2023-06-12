Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,869 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 608,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 316.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 410,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 359.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 240,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 202,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.91. 153,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,002. The company has a market capitalization of $269.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 103.74% and a return on equity of 186.60%. Analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,618 shares in the company, valued at $682,712.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

