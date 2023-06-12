Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,532 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 408,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

