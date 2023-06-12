Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Domo by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 857,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after buying an additional 783,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Trading Up 4.3 %

Domo stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 298,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 350,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 350,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,705.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 532,810 shares of company stock worth $7,500,239. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

