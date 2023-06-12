Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ALB traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.98. 765,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,532. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.82.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

