Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,135 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. 834,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,367. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

