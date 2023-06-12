Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,539 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $62,023,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 255,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $207.38.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.