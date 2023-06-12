Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,253 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $238.72. The stock had a trading volume of 157,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,841. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

