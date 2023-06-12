Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $748.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $721.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

