Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Also, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.90. The company had a trading volume of 83,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,445. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average is $165.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

