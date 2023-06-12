Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,721 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,721 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIIN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $155,878.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $525,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.08. 28,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,752. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $159.05 million for the quarter.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.98%.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.