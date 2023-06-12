Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.73. 140,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.70. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.