Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,288 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

THS traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 267,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,682. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

