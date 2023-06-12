Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 255,869 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,869 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $711,277.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $35.71. 104,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,787. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

