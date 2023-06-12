Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,722 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 251,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,266. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

