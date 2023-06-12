Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,825 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after buying an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,763,000 after purchasing an additional 160,209 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,398. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

