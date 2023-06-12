Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,054 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.49. 1,810,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

