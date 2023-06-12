Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,143 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.33. 320,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

