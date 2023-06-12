Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,759 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.54. 98,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

