Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,315 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.50. 935,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.24. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

