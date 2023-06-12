Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 773 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.39. 261,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.58.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

