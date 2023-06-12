Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 913 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.73. 428,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.24. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.