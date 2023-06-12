Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.19. 837,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.