Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $357.29. 201,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

