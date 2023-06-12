Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 420.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 85.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.12. 135,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.76 and its 200 day moving average is $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.27.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,892 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

