PayPal Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for PayPal in a research report issued on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

PYPL stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. PayPal has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

