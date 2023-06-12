PayPal Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for PayPal in a research report issued on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
PayPal Trading Down 1.2 %
PYPL stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. PayPal has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
