Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 10,153 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $11,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,703,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. 65,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,235. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.