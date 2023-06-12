Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.13

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.1296 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.9 %

TLK traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.63. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

