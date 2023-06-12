Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Pharvaris stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pharvaris by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

