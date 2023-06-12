Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $81.35. 155,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.