Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $4.72 on Monday, reaching $331.14. 78,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,062. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

