Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $3.75 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 10.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Apple by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,096,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $142,454,000 after buying an additional 436,138 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,044,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $135,696,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $181.85. 12,931,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,127,961. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

