Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Primerica worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Primerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Primerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primerica Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $2.72 on Monday, hitting $189.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,866. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Primerica Company Profile



Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.



