PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 315.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 587,257 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $17,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

PHM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.69. 710,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,161. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

