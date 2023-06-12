Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBYI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 62,740 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 380,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

