Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EQT opened at $38.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

