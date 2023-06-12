Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Issued By B. Riley

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.0 %

MARA opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 5.02. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.47 million.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,675 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

