Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Boosted by Analyst

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $852.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.70. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

