Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $116.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

