Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reduced by Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of MMSI opened at $83.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,550. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.