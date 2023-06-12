Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Boosted by Analyst

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.60) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($4.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,850 shares of company stock worth $61,018,813 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

