Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issued By Zacks Research

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

FOLD opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $131,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $68,538.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,329.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,072 shares of company stock worth $970,198. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

