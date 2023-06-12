Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Rent the Runway, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rent the Runway in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.18 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 207,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scarlett O’sullivan sold 68,071 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $196,725.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scarlett O’sullivan sold 68,071 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $196,725.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrea Alexander sold 16,281 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $47,052.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,087 shares of company stock valued at $692,497. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

