Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Reduced by Analyst

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

