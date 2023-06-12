Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

