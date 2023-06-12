Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.87.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $107,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

