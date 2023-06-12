Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

NYSE SEE opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

