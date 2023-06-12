Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Decreased by Zacks Research

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1,893.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 110.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 848.2% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 229,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

